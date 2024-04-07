New India knows how to safeguard its people, says Adityanath citing report by UK daily on killing of terrorists in Pak

The new India knows how to protect its borders and safeguard its people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday and asked if it was wrong to kill terrorists.

The firebrand BJP leader, who addressed election rallies in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Dausa and Sikar, referred to a report by the UK daily 'The Guardian' that claimed Indian intelligence agencies were involved in targeted killings of terrorists in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019.

''On one hand is the report which says terrorists are being killed in Pakistan, the world considers terrorism a big burden, but on the other was the Congress government that used to feed biryani to terrorists,'' Adityanath said.

''Should terrorists be killed or not? They are a burden on society and a threat to everyone's safety. Congress would starve the poor and feed biryani to terrorists,'' he said addressing the rally in Bharatpur.

Adityanath said those who gave shelter to those terrorists till yesterday are ''now not daring to say anything against India due to the fear of air strike''.

''Three days ago, a reputed newspaper of the UK said that 20 deadly terrorists had been killed inside Pakistan and it was possible that India might have killed them... We do not know what is the basis and the source of the report but this is the new India, which knows how to provide security to its people and protect its borders,'' he added.

The UP chief minister's remarks came on a day Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP saying that the Indian government is accused of getting people killed in another country.

''Will the definition of viksit Bharat (developed India) be that we will go to another country and commit murder?'' Yadav said after meeting the family of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at his home in Ghazipur. Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau who was in jail, died after suffering cardiac arrest, on March 28, according to officials. However, his family members allege that he was given poison inside jail.

In his address, Adityanath said the world respects India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

''When an Indian citizen goes abroad, he gets respect. The borders are safe; naxalism, extremism and terrorism have ended,'' he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister hailed the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, by the Modi government, saying, ''Now no one will be able to foment terrorism within the borders of India.'' He said that over the past decade, the country has successfully quelled terrorism and stone-pelting in Kashmir.

''Consequently, Kashmir is now progressing in tandem with developmental initiatives and democratic principles. The region witnesses a substantial influx of tourists, with people safely participating in events such as the Amarnath Yatra and the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi,'' he stated.

Adityanath claimed that the Congress lacked leaders and intentions to take decisive steps.

''Would Congress have been able to build Ram temple in Ayodhya? They say that Ram did not exist,'' he said at the election rally in support of the party candidate from the Bharatpur seat Ramswaroop Koli.

Addressing another rally in Dausa, he said that the ''Congress party is the biggest problem of the country and imposing curfew is part of its DNA.'' The BJP's star campaigner emphasised that worldwide, there is a belief that India's actions are in the interest of humanity.

''Presently, no nation dares to endorse terrorism as they understand that such support would result in facing repercussions like airstrikes,'' he said without naming Pakistan.

He said that there was a time when people of the Congress party denied rights to the poor.

''However, in the Modi government, 80 crore poor people are benefiting from free ration, 60 crore poor people are getting coverage of health insurance of Rs 5 lakh while housing has been provided for four crore poor people and the Kisan Samman Nidhi for 12 crore farmers,'' he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, the chief minister said that the party did not want a solution to the Ram temple issue.

''Congress is the problem of the country, which keeps giving problems to the country while Modi provides solutions,'' he asserted.

He also appealed to the people of Dausa to vote for the party candidate Kanhaiya Lal Meena. The BJP leader addressed a third rally in the Sikar constituency in support of the party candidate Swami Sumedhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)