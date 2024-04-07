Left Menu

PM Modi to address LS poll rally in J-K's Udhampur on April 12: BJP

Raina, who chaired a meeting of senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters here to finalise the preparations for the prime ministers rally in support of Singh, said more than two lakh people are expected to participate in the event. Gupta after discussions with his well-wishers decided to support the BJP and withdrew his candidature in support of Singh, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 20:49 IST
PM Modi to address LS poll rally in J-K's Udhampur on April 12: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency on April 12, BJP J-K president Ravinder Raina said on Sunday.

Polling in Udhampur is scheduled in the first phase of the seven-phase general elections on April 19 and Union Minister Jitendra Singh is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from the constituency. Raina, who chaired a meeting of senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters here to finalise the preparations for the prime minister's rally in support of Singh, said more than two lakh people are expected to participate in the event. He asked leaders to chalk out a well-planned strategy to manage the affairs of the rally like making provision for drinking water and vehicle parking.

Meanwhile, a BJP spokesman said that Independent candidate Sachin Gupta withdrew his candidature for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in favour of the BJP candidate. He did so in the presence of Raina, the spokesman said.

Raina praised Gupta's decision to support the BJP and welcomed him and his supporters to the party fold. Gupta after discussions with his well-wishers decided to support the BJP and withdrew his candidature in support of Singh, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024