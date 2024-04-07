Will stay with Sharad Pawar faction of NCP, says Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini

Rohini Khadse, the daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Eknath Khadse, on Sunday said she would not be following her father into the BJP and would remain with the Sharad Pawar-led outfit.

Eknath Khadse, who had ended his 40-year stint with the BJP in 2020 and had joined the NCP, recently said he was returning to the saffron party in a few days' time. At the time, Khadse had blamed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his exit from the BJP.

In a post on social media platform X, his daughter Rohini Khadse said, ''I work as the head of the women's cell of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) party and will continue to remain with the party. I am with honourable Sharad Pawar. Will fight and win.''

