BSP leader Akash Anand slams UP govt for razing houses of poor with bulldozers

BSP leader Akash Anand hit out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for razing houses of the poor with bulldozers.

Addressing a public meeting at the Vrindavan Garden here in support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Ghaziabad in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Anand said there is no reason to take pride in such actions.

''The BJP government in the state feels proud to say that it is called the bulldozer government. It is called the bulldozer government because it has demolished the houses of the poor. This is not something to be proud of.

''Had it bulldozed the illegal businesses of goons and mafia dons, we would have praised the action as well,'' Anand, the national coordinator of the BSP and a star campaigner of the party for the Lok Sabha polls, said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will have to give an answer for such action in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, he added.

Anand also slammed the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government in the state, saying,''Lal topi wale (those wearing red caps) came on bicycles (the SP's poll symbol), took votes and then fooled youngsters for five years.'' He alleged that the poor and Dalits were harassed under the SP's rule in Uttar Pradesh and the top leadership of the party remained silent about it.

''Those who cannot speak for your rights have no right over your votes,'' Anand, the nephew of BSP supremo Mayawati, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)