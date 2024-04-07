"Naidu's mark in politics is lies, conspiracies and fraud": Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday asserted that this election is between the poor and the fraud, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu's mark in politics is lies, conspiracies and frauds. "The upcoming elections are not just to choose your MLAs or MPs. The upcoming elections will decide whether your child's education will continue or not, whether women will be empowered or not, whether farmers will get welfare or not, whether justice will be meted to poor communities or not?" he said. This is not a war between Jagan and Chandrababu. This is an election between the poor versus the frauds. Your Jagan is on the side of the poor. So every vote will decide which way your whole family will walk for the next five years. If we want welfare to continue, vote for Jagan. If you want these schemes to discontinue, vote for Chandrababu," he said.

Further, the Andhra Pradesh CM said that the volunteer scheme in providing pension has brought a heartache to the TDP chief. "Babu's mark in politics is lies, conspiracies and fraud. Because of Chandrababu you saw a glimpse of hell when you had to stand in queue for your pension. But your child has brought the volunteer system and is providing pension at your doorstep on the 1st of every month with a big smile. This volunteer system is causing Chandrababu a heartache! That's why he complained to EC about volunteers and caused the death of about 30 people. This behavior is nothing but the true trait of a sadist," CM Jagan said.

The Andhra Pradesh CM asked that if you think of Chandrababu, can you name even one scheme ? "14 years in power, and not a single scheme! Whereas I have done good in every village, in every house. I have directly given Rs 2.7 lakh crores. We have implemented 99 per cent of our manifesto promises. Jagan's marked governance in the last 58 months is there for everyone to see. Chandrababu used his power to loot and share the loot with his capitalist friends. Notice the difference - same budget, same state. How could I do it all with the same budget and Chandrababu couldn't?" he asked.

"13 districts have now become 26 districts. Secretariats are coming up, 4 new ports are under construction, 10 new fishing harbors are under construction, 17 new medical colleges have come up. Their flag is falling down even though it is attached to 4 flags. Your child is talking to you so bravely, has Chandrababu ever dared to come and tell you what all he has done? Are you all Siddham (ready) to protect the people of the state, our poor and the future of the state? Are you ready to win 175/175 MLAs, 25/25 MP seats out of total 200 seats and help me form a double century government?" CM Jagan said.(ANI)

