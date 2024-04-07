PDP announces candidates on three seats in Jammu and Kashmir; Mehbooba to contest against Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI):Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) on Sunday announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. PDP leader Sartaj Madni announced that Mehbooba Mufti will contest the general elections from Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Mufti will be in a political battle from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Azad will be fighting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time after he lost the 2014 General Elections from Udhampur seat.

Waheed Parra will contest from Srinagar seat while former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from the Baramulla seat. Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asked that if the Bharatiya Janata Party is saying everything is fine, then why section 144 been imposed in Ladakh.

"Whatever I have been doing on the land of Jammu and Kashmir for the last five years, I have always become the voice of the people here. Our manifesto, our request is to strengthen my voice so that we can raise our issues in Parliament. BJP says everything is fine, if everything is fine then why section 144 has been imposed in Ladakh. Why people of Jammu are upset," she said. The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party are partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance formed to challenge the BJP in the general elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. (ANI)

