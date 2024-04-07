BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of model code violation, files complaint

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria on Sunday filed a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for violating the Model Code of Conduct with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer. According to Bajoria, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee used abusive language against West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar and State BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at a public meeting in Balurghat on March 6.

The BJP leader claims that Mamata Banerjee used "GADDAR" and "KULANGAR against Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari. The leader claims that this violates the Model Code of Conduct and calls for the intervention of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, especially in light of the upcoming election in the state. "On March 06, 2024, the Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting in Balurghat, uttered abusive language against Sukanta Majumdar, President of Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal and also against Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the State of West Bengal by using the words as "GADDAR" and "KULANGAR". Such abusive languages were uttered by Banerjee deliberately and intentionally in front of the public at large on the eve of the ensuing Loksabha Elections, in 2024," Bajoria said in the letter to the CEC

Bajoria has requested the "West Bengal CEO to take immediate steps ensuring that the Chairperson of TMC Mamata Banerjee and also other members and/or workers of that political party are restrained from uttering and/or using any abusive languages against any BJP leader and workers in compliance of the guidelines of the MCC." Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 16 after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all 7 phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

