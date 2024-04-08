Left Menu

Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 08:09 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he will make an abortion policy announcement on Monday, adding that he believed in "exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother."

The Republican presidential candidate made the remarks late on Sunday in a post on his Truth Social platform.

