Left Menu

Cong, NC finalise seat sharing for LS polls in J-K, Ladakh; each to contest 3 constituencies

Member of the Congress seat sharing committee Salman Khurshid was also present during the joint press conference.Asked whether PDP was still a part of the INDIA bloc, Khurshid said, PDP is in our alliance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 17:03 IST
Cong, NC finalise seat sharing for LS polls in J-K, Ladakh; each to contest 3 constituencies
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress and the National Conference on Monday announced contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in alliance, with each fielding candidates in three seats.

At a joint press conference here, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the Congress would contest in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats while the National Conference would field candidates in Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla.

''I want to formally announce that the National Conference and Congress will jointly contest the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with three candidates for each of the two parties,'' Abdullah said, ''The National Conference will support Congress candidates in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh seats. The INDIA bloc with contest the polls to help fulfil the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and truly represent them in Parliament,'' he said.

The seat-sharing agreement was finalised after consultations between the Congress and NC leaders. Member of the Congress seat sharing committee Salman Khurshid was also present during the joint press conference.

Asked whether PDP was still a part of the INDIA bloc, Khurshid said, ''PDP is in our alliance. Seat adjustment is one part of the alliance and an overall alliance is a different issue. Since Jammu and Kashmir is small in area, there is not much scope for seat adjustment despite our best efforts.'' The PDP has named candidates for three seats in Kashmir, fielding Mehbooba Mufti against DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad in Anantnag.

Khurshid said, ''The National Conference already has three Lok Sabha MPs and we have decided to give them a chance.'' Asked if Omar Abdullah will also contest the polls, the Congress leader said in that case one would have to convene another press conference in Srinagar as and when a decision is taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024