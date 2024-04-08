Left Menu

"A staunch supporter of BJP," says Anil Vij amid speculation of him leaving BJP

Former Haryana Home Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij on Monday clarified his stance amid speculation of him leaving BJP after he removed the phrase "Modi Ka Parivar" from his profile. He said he is a staunch supporter of the BJP, and even if his blood were to come out, it would still say BJP.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 17:11 IST
"A staunch supporter of BJP," says Anil Vij amid speculation of him leaving BJP
Former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Photo/ANI).
  India
  • India

Former Haryana Home Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij on Monday clarified his stance amid speculation of him leaving BJP after he removed the phrase "Modi Ka Parivar" from his profile. He said he is a staunch supporter of the BJP, and even if his blood were to come out, it would still say BJP. During his interaction with reporters, he said he had to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from his X social media account due to character limitations. However, he clarified that the phrase 'Modi Ka Parivar' is still mentioned in his account's biodata.

"Everyone knows that I have now become 'X' and I should write 'X' everywhere. But when I started writing 'X' in my profile, at that time, due to character limitations, I had to remove it (the phrase Modi Ka Parivar from my name) and put it in my biodata. I am a staunch supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even if my blood comes out, it will also say BJP," he said. In another political development, a prominent BJP leader in Haryana and former Union Minister Chaudhry Birendra Singh is likely to soon join the Congress party, according to sources.

The move comes after his son, Brijendra Singh, who is the sitting MP from Hisar, resigned from Lok Sabha and the BJP and joined the Congress last month. The Hisar MP had cited "compelling political reasons." As per the said sources, the announcement about Singh's joining will likely be made on Tuesday.

In the past, the father-son duo had often defied the BJP's stand on several issues. In 2020, they sided with the protesting farmers to demand the withdrawal of the now-repealed farm laws. Both leaders also expressed solidarity with wrestlers who protested against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Lok Sabha elections in the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana will be held in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will be on June 4. In the 2019 Indian general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant force in Haryana, securing a landslide victory by winning all 10 parliamentary seats. (ANI)

