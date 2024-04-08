"He has friendship with Mukhtar Ansari and Kings' group...," BJP candidate Madhavi Latha on Owaisi receiving threats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha on Monday mocked her Lok Sabha election rival from Hyderabad, Asadduddin Owaisi after he claimed to have received death threats and asked who can give him death threats when he has friendships with "Mukhtar Ansari and the Kings' group." Speaking to ANI, Latha denied believing that Owaisi is receiving threats and said that it could be Asaduddin Owaisi's people who are giving him death threats.

"How is Asaduddin Owaisi getting death threats? Is someone pelting stones at him or attacking him? All this is only on social media. I am also getting thousands of threats on social media, did I ever said this. Who are these people on social media? These people sit in the AC room and say whatever they want to. How can I believe that he is getting threats? It can be Asaduddin Owaisi's people who are giving him death threats," she said. "These are the people who attack others, the public should get security from them. Why does he (Asaduddin Owaisi) need security? He has a friendship with Mukhtar Ansari and the Kings' group and these people need security," she added.

After the death of Mukhtar Ansari, Asaduddin Owaisi paid tribute to the gangster-turned-politician and visited his residence in Ghazipur earlier this week. When asked about her allegations regarding bogus votes in the Hyderabad Parliament constituency, the BJP candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat said that she had provided all the data to the Central Election Commission and they reacted on it as well.

"I provided all the data to the Central Election Commission and they reacted to it as well. They gave it to the State Election Commission but they cannot do anything as they don't have enough people. The State Election Commission asked the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) to carry out an investigation and present the data but the GHMC is asking us to provide all the information. "I submitted all the data to them but it is now their work to carry out an investigation regarding this. I cannot leave my election campaign to do their work," she added.

Madhavi Latha is set to face Asaduddin Owaisi, who is a four-time Lok Sabha MP from the Hyderabad constituency. In 2019, the BJP fielded Bhagavanth Rao, who stood second and lost to Owaisi by 282186 votes, garnering around 26 per cent of the vote while the AIMIM chief got 58.95 per cent votes.

Voting across all 17 seats in Telangana will be conducted in a single phase on May 13. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

