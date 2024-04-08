"BJP has vision for development...INDI alliance lacks synergy": Rajnath Singh in Tamil Nadu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that while the Bharatiya Janata Party has a vision for the country's development, the INDIA bloc lacks synergy among themselves and is together only for power. The Union Minister was in Tamil Nadu to hold public meetings and road shows in Namakkal, Thiruvarur and Virudhunagar on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting in Thiruvarur, Singh said, "BJP has a vision and a mission for India's development. The INDI Alliance is not durable, they lack energy and synergy among them. They are fighting among themselves even before the elections have started. The only reason for them to come together is power. We say nation first and they say family first." Raking the Katchatheevu island row, the Defence Minister said that Congress and DMK are responsible for the "injustice" to the Tamils which has resulted in huge costs for the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

"If anyone is responsible for the injustice done to Tamils in Sri Lanka and the loss of Kachatheevu, it is the DMK and Congress. Congress has made many such blunders in this country for which India and our fishermen community had to pay a heavy price," Singh said. "Lakhs of fishermen live in Tamil Nadu and during the Congress government, many fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka. Many times they even lost their lives. Now a government has come to power at Centre, which is using good diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka to provide relief to the fishermen community," he added.

The Defence Minister lashed out at the INDIA bloc over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's derogatory and objectionable remarks against 'Sanatana Dharma' "Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Sanatan Dharma is like dengue and malaria spread by mosquitoes, and it needs to be eradicated. Can DMK be forgiven for such a shameful statement?" Singh said.

He also attacked the Opposition over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, accusing them of "insulting" the Hindu religion. "The INDI Alliance of Congress and DMK are saying that they will destroy Nari Shakti and Matri Shakti. While opposing the BJP, the leaders of the INDI alliance have started insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. In Hinduism, Shakti means - Mother Power...Nari Shakti," he further said.

"The election campaign has just begun, but the people of the INDI alliance, while attacking BJP and NDA, have started insulting Hinduism itself. They say that they have to destroy the power in which the Hindu religion believes. Every person in Tamil Nadu knows what is called Shakti in Hindu religion," Singh added. The Defence Minister accused the INDIA bloc of opposing the Women Reservation Bill, stating that this has resulted in a rise in crimes against women.

"Leaders of the INDI Alliance opposed the Women Reservation Bill in Parliament, and it is one of the reasons why crimes against women are increasing in Tamil Nadu," Singh said. He requested women to come out on April 19 and "punish" DMK by voting against their "anti-women" mindset.

He also hailed Prime Minister Modi's decision to place 'Sengol' in the New Parliament building and honour Tamil culture. "By establishing Sengol in the Temple of Democracy of India, Prime Minister Modi has not only honoured the Tamil culture and acknowledged the contribution of Tamil Nadu to the cultural nationalism of India but has also respected it completely," he added.

Tamil Nadu sends 39 members to the Parliament. Voting for all the seats will be held in a single phase on April 19. In 2019, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance registered a massive victory by winning 38 out of 39 seats. (ANI)

