"Congress expelled its leaders who visited Ram Mandir...": PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Launching a scathing attack at the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the grand old party not only declined the invitation of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but also expelled its own leaders who visited the temple. Accusing the Congress party of "ignoring" and "not caring" for the needs of the poor, he highlighted that crores of poor have received benefits from central government schemes in the last 10 years.

Addressing a public meeting in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, PM Modi said, "Chhattisgarh has left no stone unturned in giving its blessings to me...You have come here in such large numbers to bless us today. You people have not only formed the BJP government here but have also strengthened the foundation of developed India." Drawing a reference to Lord Ram's connection to Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi said, "Ram Navami is not far away. This time, Ram Lalla will give his blessings from the grand temple and not just from a tent. This dream was fulfilled after 500 years, so it's obvious that Lord Ram's 'nanihaal' (home of maternal grandmother) Chhattisgarh will be the happiest."

Attacking the Congress party further, he said that the party's manifesto "bears the imprint of the Muslim League". "But, Congress and the INDI alliance are very upset with the Ram Temple. The royal family of Congress rejected the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir. Those Congress leaders who criticised this stand, were expelled from the party. Few leaders who went there to take Lord Ram's blessings, were expelled from the party for six years," PM Modi said.

He added, "This shows that Congress can cross any limit for appeasement. The Congress manifesto also has the imprint of the Muslim League. Even today the Congress has nothing to do with the needs of the people of the country. It is only the BJP government which is implementing every guarantee on the ground." Prime Minister Modi said that he is working "24X7" to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"I am working 24X7 for 2047. 'Jinko kisi ne nahi poochha unko Modi ne pooja hai (Modi has worshipped those who were not cared by anyone). Modi aaram karne ke liye nahi, kaam karne ke liye paida hua hain'. (I am not here to rest, but to work). My aim is to make the country developed," he further said. The 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will go to Lok Sabha polls in three phases; April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

In 2019 elections, BJP won nine out of the 11 seats, while Congress could win only two seats in the state. (ANI)

