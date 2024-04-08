Rahul Gandhi to stay overnight in MP as bad weather grounds helicopter
Rahul Gandhi to stay overnight in MP as bad weather grounds helicopter
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will stay overnight in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather, a party functionary said on Monday.
Gandhi is in MP for his party's Lok Sabha campaign and he addressed two rallies in Mandla and Shahdol, which will go to polls on April 26.
''His helicopter could not take off due to bad weather in Shahdol. Gandhi was supposed to fly to Jabalpur from where he was to leave for Delhi,'' MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari told PTI.
''Now, he will stay overnight in a hotel in Shahdol and leave at 6am on Tuesday,'' Patwari informed.
