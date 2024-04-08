Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:34 IST
BJP takes action against zilla parishad leaders in Arunachal Pradesh for 'anti-party' activities
The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has expelled three Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs) and four Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) for a period of six years for their involvement in "anti-party activities". The party leaders were expelled on Sunday, a BJP release said.

BJP state in-charge cum chairman of the party's disciplinary action committee, Tarh Tarak, said they were found to be indulging in anti-party activities and campaigning against the official candidates for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections on April 19.

"These members were issued show-cause notices, but many of them failed to file any explanation, while some submitted unjustified and unsatisfactory explanation," he said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

