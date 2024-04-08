BJP takes action against zilla parishad leaders in Arunachal Pradesh for 'anti-party' activities
Arunachal: BJP expels several zilla parishad leaders for 'anti-party' activities
The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has expelled three Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs) and four Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) for a period of six years for their involvement in "anti-party activities". The party leaders were expelled on Sunday, a BJP release said.
BJP state in-charge cum chairman of the party's disciplinary action committee, Tarh Tarak, said they were found to be indulging in anti-party activities and campaigning against the official candidates for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections on April 19.
"These members were issued show-cause notices, but many of them failed to file any explanation, while some submitted unjustified and unsatisfactory explanation," he said in the release.
