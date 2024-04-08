ED questions Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar for 8 hours in 'khichdi' scam case

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar was on Monday questioned for almost eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi by the Mumbai civic body during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirtikar, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena's nominee from the Mumbai Northwest Lok Sabha constituency, appeared before the agency at its office in south Mumbai at around 11.30 am, an official said.

He left the ED office after 7 PM.

While speaking to media persons, Kirtikar claimed he answered all the questions asked by ED officials. ''I have submitted all the documents and answered all the questions asked by them'', he said. Kirtikar said he was cooperating with the agency in the probe and will continue to do so. Earlier in the day, several Shiv Sena (UBT) workers raised slogans against ED outside its office in support of Kirtikar.

Kirtikar had failed to appear before the federal anti-money laundering agency on March 27 and sought some time through his lawyer.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

According to police, alleged irregularities took place while giving contracts by the BMC for providing ‘khichdi’ to migrants during the pandemic.

The ED in January arrested Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in the same case.

Meanwhile, expelled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has alleged Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was the ''kingpin'' of the Khichdi scam.

Addressing a press conference here, Nirupam demanded that the ED expand the ambit of the probe and arrest Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.

Raut was not available for comment.

''Raut took a bribe to the tune of Rs one crore in a cheque in the name of his daughter and brother. He is the kingpin of the khichdi scam,'' Nirupam alleged.

The bribe was taken from Sahaydri Refreshments, which got a contract of more than Rs 6 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to supply 300 gm of khichdi costing Rs 33 to the poor people free of cost during the lockdown, he claimed.

But, Sahyadri Refreshments gave a sub-contract to some other party to provide 100 gm of khichdi at Rs 16, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)