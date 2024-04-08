Nadda credits Modi for shifting focus from caste politics to development agenda

Left Menu

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said earlier vote bank politics was done by dividing people into castes, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi started politics of development in the country.He said a few days ago, some people talked about caste census to divide the society.

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said earlier vote bank politics was done by dividing people into castes, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi started politics of development in the country.

He said a few days ago, some people talked about caste census to divide the society. The BJP is not against caste census but their objective of having caste census done was less important and it was more to divide the people among castes.

''Today India's politics has changed under the leadership of Modi. What was seen 10 years ago is no longer the same today. Earlier, the government belonged to a particular caste group. It was not the government of every section,'' Nadda said, addressing a public meeting in Sangaria of Hanumangarh district in support of BJP candidate Priyanka Balan from Anupgarh.

He said elections were also conducted in such a way that caste played an important role. Politics was done by dividing people, he added.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the definition and culture of politics. Today politics of development is being done. Our opponents also have to talk about development,'' he said.

He said on one hand there is Modi who talks about removing corruption and on the other side there is a 'Ghamandia Gathbandhan', which says they will save the corrupt. There will be action against the corrupts, he added.

Nadda said India is now the fifth largest economy by defeating Britain which ruled over us for 200 years. In time to come, India will become the third largest economy of the world.

