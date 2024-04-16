This election is for 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Bihar': PM Modi at rally in Gaya.
PTI | Gaya | Updated: 16-04-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 10:39 IST
- Country:
- India
This election is for 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Bihar': PM Modi at rally in Gaya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaya
- Viksit Bharat'
- PM Modi
- Viksit Bihar'
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"PM Modi promised to hold election rally in Bihar's Gaya": Jitan Ram Manjhi
Inter-state ATM hacker arrested in Bihar's Gaya
Renowned Lingayat spiritual leader to challenge Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in upcoming elections
Congress never thought about conferring Bharat Ratna to ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur; PM Modi did it: Amit Shah at Gaya rally.
Congress, RJD never wanted Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; PM Modi did it: Amit Shah at Gaya rally.