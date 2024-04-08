"Fake news fabricated to tarnish my reputation," says BJP candidate Shobha Surendran

Alappuzha BJP candidate Shobha Surendran said fake news has been spread about her on some media channels that the BJP leadership is not interested in her contesting from Alappuzha district in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Shobha Surendran expressed frustration and broke down saying, "Fake news has been fabricated to tarnish my reputation."

She said, "A woman should not be subjected to such disgraceful treatment, especially after years of dedicated public service in Kerala. What sets apart Karimanal Karta, KC Venugopal, and the individual who arranged for an agent to approach me with promises of financial support for my election campaign? Throughout my nine election contests, I have never solicited funds in such a manner, regardless of who was involved." She further added, "My team and I have worked tirelessly to foster a competitive environment in the Alappuzha Parliamentary Constituency. If it is proven that a certain channel colluded with KC Venugopal and Karimanal Kartha to undermine my candidacy, I am prepared to stage a protest fast in front of that channel on my birthday."

She asserted that she is fully capable of doing so. She warned that the false allegations against her must be retracted immediately. Failure to do so will compel her to reveal the identity of the individual who approached her and disclose further details in the next press conference. Notably, earlier in the day, some news channels broke the news that the BJP leadership from the Alappuzha district was not interested in her candidature in the upcoming general elections. But the BJP candidate Shobha Surendran clarified saying that such news is baseless and aimed at destroying her image.

It is noteworthy that the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. 2024 Lok Sabha polling will be held in all of Kerala's 20 parliamentary constituencies on April 26 in the second phase of the nationwide polls. (ANI)

