Himachal CM denies charges of discrimination against areas of expelled Congress MLAs

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is following the ideology of Lord Ram while leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur is working against it, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

He denied charges of discrimination against the areas of the expelled Congress party MLAs and said such charges are baseless and have no logic.

''I never worked against their wishes,'' the chief minister, who is on a four-day tour of Hamirpur, added.

Talking to a group of reporters at Nadaun, where he took part in the block Congress party meeting today, Sukhu said they were misleading the public by making false statements. He alleged that they are not rebel MLAs but ''saleable MLAs'', who resorted to petty politics in Himachal for personal gains.

Targeting Thakur, the chief minister alleged that he has ''bought and sold'' the Rajya Sabha seat due to his hunger for power but the people of Himachal are intelligent and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Sukhu said the Congress party will win all the four Lok Sabha and six Vidhan Sabha seats.

He said soon a young and winning face from Mandi will be announced.

Earlier, a block Congress committee meeting was organised in Nadaun which was presided over by Sukhu. The main objective of the meeting was to discuss and prepare strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing the workers, he told them to remain united and not to be misled by the ''false propaganda and accusations'' of the BJP leaders and workers. He said the people know who is right and who is wrong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)