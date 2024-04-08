BJD’s Santrupt Misra for taking Cuttack’s silver filigree work to global level

Santrupt Misra, BJD Lok Sabha candidate and former HR head of a major corporate group, said he has plans to make silver filigree of Cuttack a major industry and set up a world-class design institute.

The silver filigree work of Cuttack has received the geographical indication (GI) tag in March this year.

"We can create a world-class design institute in Cuttack someday, not only for silver filigree but for textiles and other works as well," Misra said.

Like the Gold Market of Dubai, a dedicated silver filigree market can be set up in Cuttack where International tourists will come and have a first-hand glimpse of the product, he said.

After taking voluntary retirement from the Aditya Birla group, Misra joined the BJD recently and was made a candidate for the Cuttack seat. He was pitted against six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who had defected to BJP from the ruling party in Odisha.

Misra told PTI Video that he felt humbled for being nominated from Cuttack where he grew up. To a question, he said that the decision to enter politics was not sudden but a well-thought-out one. After serving a company for over 28 years, "I felt that the time has come to extend the best support and service to the state and city where I grew up and which has given me so much", Misra said.

The new life "has been exhilarating… seeing people's expectation, earning their trust and seeing an enormous opportunity to build Odisha, its economy, making future of young people of Odisha," he added.

Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha.

Misra banks on the development works done by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"The achievements of the chief minister are there for everyone to see. The electorate of the state has reposed faith and confidence in his leadership five times in a row," he said.

