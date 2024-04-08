Dhanbad BJP nominee Dulu Mahto serves legal notice to Jamshedpur MLA Saryu Roy

Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:28 IST
Dhanbad BJP candidate Dulu Mahto on Monday served a legal notice to Jamshedpur (East) MLA Saryu Roy for alleging that there are 50 pending cases against him, Mahto's lawyer told reporters.

Roy, on the other hand, has dared the three-time Baghmara MLA to file a defamation case against him.

Mahto's lawyer Niraj Kumar Bishiar said Roy's claim that 50 criminal cases are pending against Mahto in different courts is ''factually wrong and baseless.'' ''If it is true, why doesn't he disclose the case numbers,'' he said.

The notice asked Roy to either issue a public apology or retract from the claims made during the press conference. ''Failure to comply would result in Mahto pressing defamation charges against Roy in a competent court of law,'' his lawyer added.

''Mahto has served a legal notice which is of low standard and does not require reply. I dump such notices in the dustbin,'' Roy said.

He asserted that the notice is nothing but a political move to divert attention of the public from his criminal cases.

