Caste politics replaced by politics of development under Modi, says Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said earlier vote bank politics was done by dividing people into castes, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi started politics of development in the country.

He said a few days ago, some people talked about caste census to divide the society. The BJP is not against caste census but their objective of having caste census done was less important and it was more to divide the people among castes.

''Today India's politics has changed under the leadership of Modi. What was seen 10 years ago is no longer the same today.

''Earlier, the government belonged to a particular caste group. It was not the government of every section,'' Nadda said, addressing a public meeting in Sangaria of Hanumangarh district in support of BJP candidate Priyanka Balan from Anupgarh.

He said the elections were also conducted in such a way that caste played an important role. Politics was done by dividing the people, he added.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the definition and culture of politics. Today politics of development is being done. Our opponents also have to talk about development,'' he said.

He said on one hand there is Modi who talks about removing corruption and on the other side there is a 'Ghamandia Gathbandhan', which says they will save the corrupt. There will be action against the corrupts, he added.

He further said, ''All these corrupts have come together. This is the 'ghamandia' (arrogant) alliance. This is an alliance to save the corrupt.'' Nadda said India is now the fifth largest economy by defeating Britain which ruled over us for 200 years. In time to come, India will become the third largest economy of the world.

He said, ''The manner in which work has been done in this country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji for India's sovereignty and India's culture, India's cultural awakening was never done before.'' If anyone has worried about the villages, the poor, the deprived, the exploited, the Dalits, the women, the youth, the tribal brothers and the farmers, then Prime Minister Modi has done so, he said.

He said India's name has been established in the world. New dimensions of development have been created.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases. In the first phase, voting will be held on April 19 in 12 seats -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

Voting will be held in the second phase on April 26 in the remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

Byelection for Bagidaura assembly constituency will also be held in the second phase on April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)