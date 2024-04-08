Local issues to be focus of Cong's Assam manifesto: Jitendra Singh

Congress general secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, on Monday said the party will continue opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a stance that will be emphasised in its manifesto tailored specifically for the Northeastern state.

In addition to opposing the CAA, Singh mentioned that increasing the daily wage of tea garden workers and reinstating the 'special state status' to Northeastern states will be key promises in the party's election manifesto for Assam.

During the launch of the party's national manifesto 'Nyay Patra' in the region, Singh criticised the BJP-led government, alleging its failure to fulfill promises made to the people. He assured that the Congress would fulfill all guarantees outlined in the manifesto.

Singh accused the chief minister of Assam of imposing a ''special mafia tax called HBS tax'' on all goods in the state, holding him directly responsible for it. He further alleged significant scams under the Modi government, citing electoral bonds as a major example.

Asserting that slogans like 'acche din' and 'na khaunga aur na khane dunga' by Narendra Modi did not materialise, Singh emphasised the need for a state-specific manifesto for Assam, which would address locally pertinent issues.

Regarding the 'Nyay Patra' released nationwide, Singh described it as a reflection of the aspirations of the people, incorporating successful schemes implemented by Congress governments in various states.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comparison of the manifesto to that of Muslim Leagues', Singh criticised Modi's narrow-mindedness, suggesting his thoughts are confined to religion and caste.

Additionally, he dismissed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's claim that the manifesto was more suited for fighting Pakistan elections, attributing such statements to a loss of rationale.

