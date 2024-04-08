PM Modi to address election rally in Balaghat on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally on Tuesday in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh during his second visit to the state in three days, a BJP leader said on Monday.

The PM's rally at Balaghat is scheduled to start at around 2.30 pm, he said.

This will be Modi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in three days. On Sunday, the BJP's star campaigner held a roadshow in Jabalpur, which is the nerve centre of the Mahakoshal region.

Lok Sabha seats of Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Jabalpur, Mandla (ST), Balaghat and Chhindwara will vote in the first phase on April 19. These constituencies are spread across Mahakoshal and Vindhya regions.

Balaghat is locked in a triangular fight between BJP candidate Bharti Pardhi, Congress's Samrat Saraswat and BSP nominee Kankar Munjare.

In 2019, the BJP had won 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh with the sole exception being Chhindwara which was retained by the Congress.

