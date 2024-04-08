Poll victory in Rohtak will mark beginning of change in Haryana: Congress MP Deependra Hooda

Congress MP Deependra Hooda said that victory in Rohtak in the Lok Sabha polls will mark the beginning of change in Haryana. Hooda said, "Rohtak Lok Sabha elections will set the foundation for a new government in Haryana. The victory in Rohtak in the Lok Sabha polls will mark the beginning of change in the state."

Rajya Sabha MP Deependra Hooda visited Bahadurgarh to meet people as part of the door-to-door Congress campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Deepender Hooda met shopkeepers on Railway Road in Bahadurgarh. Hooda said that leaders of other parties are also joining Congress as a result of which the Congress party is getting strength. He also targeted the BJP.

He said, "Neither the youth is getting employment nor the people of the state are safe under the BJP government." He claimed a big victory for Congress from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress is yet to announce its candidates from Haryana. Despite this Hooda is holding massive rallies as the probable candidate of Congress from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency and is running a public relations campaign appealing to the people to vote for the Congress. As per the agreement reached by AAP and Congress, AAP will contest Kurukshetra while Congress will contest the remaining nine seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections in the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana will be held in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will be on June 4. In the 2019 Indian general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant force in Haryana, securing a landslide victory by winning all 10 parliamentary seats. (ANI)

