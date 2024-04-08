Left Menu

Poll victory in Rohtak will mark beginning of change in Haryana: Congress MP Deependra Hooda

Congress MP Deependra Hooda said that victory in Rohtak in the Lok Sabha polls will mark the beginning of change in Haryana.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:27 IST
Poll victory in Rohtak will mark beginning of change in Haryana: Congress MP Deependra Hooda
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Deependra Hooda said that victory in Rohtak in the Lok Sabha polls will mark the beginning of change in Haryana. Hooda said, "Rohtak Lok Sabha elections will set the foundation for a new government in Haryana. The victory in Rohtak in the Lok Sabha polls will mark the beginning of change in the state."

Rajya Sabha MP Deependra Hooda visited Bahadurgarh to meet people as part of the door-to-door Congress campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Deepender Hooda met shopkeepers on Railway Road in Bahadurgarh. Hooda said that leaders of other parties are also joining Congress as a result of which the Congress party is getting strength. He also targeted the BJP.

He said, "Neither the youth is getting employment nor the people of the state are safe under the BJP government." He claimed a big victory for Congress from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress is yet to announce its candidates from Haryana. Despite this Hooda is holding massive rallies as the probable candidate of Congress from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency and is running a public relations campaign appealing to the people to vote for the Congress. As per the agreement reached by AAP and Congress, AAP will contest Kurukshetra while Congress will contest the remaining nine seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections in the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana will be held in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will be on June 4. In the 2019 Indian general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant force in Haryana, securing a landslide victory by winning all 10 parliamentary seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
3
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024