Cong did injustice to people for 55 years, now talking of justice: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday took a dig at the Congress over its Lok Sabha polls manifesto, saying the party which did injustice to the people when they were in power is now talking of justice.

''The Congress released its manifesto two days ago and said they will give justice... The country has not forgotten the time when the Congress was in power and the people had to stand in queues for three days to get a cooking gas cylinder.

''This was injustice to the people of the country. And now they are talking about 'nyay' (justice),'' said Saini.

Addressing an election rally in Mulana in this district, he said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has done the work of providing justice eliminating that queue and now the gas cylinder has reached every home.

He said the Congress, which ruled the country for over five decades, is now resorting to giving ''guarantees'', but people are not ''buying their false guarantees''.

The Congress manifesto focuses on the emotive issue of reservation and the party's repackaged theme of ''nyay'' to different strata of the society.

The Congress' emphasis is on the five ''pillars of justice'' and 25 guarantees under the theme of ''Nyay'' (justice) for all -- youth, women, farmers, workers and the downtrodden.

Further attacking the Congress, Saini said one family and one party (Congress) ruled the country for 55 years but it did not do anything for the country and the common man.

He claimed that now the people are disillusioned with the Congress.

He said Prime Minister Modi took bold decisions like scrapping Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, BJP candidate from Ambala parliamentary seat Banto Kataria and Haryana Transport Minister Aseem Goel were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)