Congress is the "originator" of all problems faced by country: PM Modi in Maharashtra

Coming out heavily against the Congress party in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the grand old party is the "originator" of all the problems faced by the country, ranging from the issues of terrorism, naxalism to the violence in Kashmir. He further said that under Congress rule, India lagged behind other countries that gained independence at the same time.

Addressing the public meeting on Monday, PM Modi said, "It is the responsibility of political parties to resolve people's issues but the Congress Party is the root of all problems in the country. Since Independence, who has been responsible for the country's partition on the basis of religion? Who was responsible for the problem in Kashmir? So many countries got independent at the same time, and went ahead. Which party was in power for the maximum time?" "The country faced the wrath of terrorism for decades. Bomb blasts were a common thing those days. Who gave protection to terrorists just for appeasement? The problem of Naxalism got out of hand, who was responsible for this 'red terror'?" he added while slamming Congress for not taking action against terrorism.

"The dispute over Ram janmabhoomi continued even after seven decades of independence. Who used to create obstruction in the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple? The leaders of which party questioned the existence of Lord Ram?" PM Modi further said. PM Modi used a Marathi proverb to hit out at the Congress party over remarks by party leaders DK Suresh and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"Bitter gourd remains bitter whether it is mixed with ghee or sugar. This perfectly applies to Congress. They can never improve. Due to its misdeeds, today the Congress party has lost public support in the country, that's why the Congress has openly started the game of divide and rule," the Prime Minister said. "The Congress manifesto has the language of Muslim League written in it. Their MPs are talking about another partition of India. Leaders of the INDI alliance are threatening to separate South India. DMK party is terming 'Santana' as dengue and malaria," he added.

He further attacked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks and said that Kashmir is an integral part of the country. "Congress President has said, why Modi talks about Kashmir and Article 370 in other states? You tell me, isn't this Congress' divisive thinking? Is Kashmir not ours? Is it not our crown?" PM Modi said.

"When Kashmir was burning under the fire of terrorism, houses of Kashmiri Pandits were being burnt, late Balasaheb Thackeray had openly come out against Congress. Did Balasaheb Thackeray think that Kashmir is on fire and what it has to do with the people of Maharashtra? I am happy that Eknath Shinde and his party are strongly taking forward the ideas of Bala Saheb," he added. During his address, Prime Minister Modi said that the Lok Sabha polls is an election between stability and instability, while stressing on the importance of a stable government.

"This is an election between stability and instability. On one side is BJP, which believes in taking strong and big decisions for the country. On the other hand, is the Congress party and the INDI alliance says 'jaha bhi satta pao, khoob malai khao' (Reap as much as possible wherever you come to power)," PM Modi said. "INDI Alliance has always pushed the country into instability. How important it is to have a stable government, that can understand better than Maharashtra," he added.

He also gave reference to the wide range and quality of wood from Chandrapur, stating that the wood has been used in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as well as the new Parliament building. "Chandrapur sent wood for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. The wood from Chandrapur was also used in the new Parliament building, which represents the New India. The fame of Chandrapur has reached the entire country, I congratulate the people of Chandrapur," he further said.

Maharashtra sends the second-highest 48 MPs seats to the parliament. The polling in the state will be held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)