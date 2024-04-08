Left Menu

Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Steps Down from Position

Congress chief whip in Punjab Assembly resigns from post

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:03 IST
Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Steps Down from Position
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA from Phillaur seat Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Monday tendered his resignation as chief whip of the party in the Punjab Assembly.

He has sent his resignation to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, said party sources.

Chaudhary was learnt to have opposed the candidature of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi who is being considered for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat by the Congress.

Chaudhary had pointed towards the former chief minister's electoral defeats from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur segments during the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

The Congress is yet to announce the candidates in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls.

Chaudhary is the son of two-time Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary who died in January last year during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra.

Chaudhary's mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary had unsuccessfully contested the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll in May last year. She had lost to AAP candidate Sushil Rinku.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024