CPI-M leader Brinda Karat attacks PM Modi over electoral bonds

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the electoral bonds scheme. Brinda Karat said, "I feel quite a lot of sympathy for PM Modi that he is trying to convince people that his party is not the most corrupt party India has ever seen. His party name has now become, 'Bharatiya Bond Party'. 33 companies who were running at a loss, together they have contributed over Rs 530 cr in electoral bonds out of which 75pc has gone to PM Modi. I would like to remind PM Modi that out of the 25 opposition leaders against whom ED has filed cases, today, 23 of them are sitting with him.

She further said that the BJP has no credibility today. She further added, "The BJP has no credibility today. PM Modi said, 'Bhrashtachar Hum Mitaayenge', but the slogan that has been given today is 'join us and your cases will be over'."

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday questioned jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant (PA), Bibhav Kumar, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Durgesh Pathak, in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case. The interrogation with both Bibhav and Pathak is continued at the ED headquarters.

ED investigators started questioning Bibhav soon after he deposed before them in the morning, while Pathak's questioning began when he reached at the agency office in the afternoon following summons issued against them separately. Earlier in February, the ED had also questioned Bibhav and recorded his statements in connection with the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The move comes days after the federal agency arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the case. The case against the AAP supremo among others is based on a First Information Report (FIR) alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 on charges of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. He is now in judicial custody in Tihar Jail. Earlier, former CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, was arrested on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

