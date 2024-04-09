Polish opposition party PiS gets most votes in local elections
Polish nationalist opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) got the most votes in elections for regional councils, with 34.27% of the vote, according to final results from the electoral commission.
The liberal Civic Coalition (KO), the largest grouping in the ruling alliance, had 30.59%.
