Thailand remains neutral in Myanmar conflict, says foreign minister
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 09-04-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 08:55 IST
Thailand is able to accept up to 100,000 people displaced by the conflict in Myanmar, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara told reporters on Tuesday.
"Thailand remains neutral in the conflict," he said, urging that negotiations between warring groups take place to create peace despite challenges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
