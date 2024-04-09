MVA coalition finalizes deal for Maharashtra polls; Sena (UBT) secures 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 12:23 IST
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing deal under which the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 21 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress 17 and the NCP (SP) 10 seats in Maharashtra. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole announced the poll pact for the 48 parliamentary seats in the state at a press conference here after weeks of negotiations.
The Lok Sabha polls will be held in the state in five phases from April 19 to May 20.
