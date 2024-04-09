Antony expresses desire for his son to lose in Pathanamthitta LS seat contest
Congress veteran A K Antony said on Tuesday that his son, Anil K Antony, who is contesting as BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, should not win the election.
Addressing a press conference, Antony said that his son's party should lose, and his rival, the Congress candidate in the south Kerala constituency, Anto Antony, should win.
He also termed the act of children of Congress leaders joining the BJP as ''wrong.'' ''The Congress is my religion'', Antony said, reacting to repeated queries about his son's politics.
