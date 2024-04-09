Modi set to hold election rallies in Rajasthan this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Karauli-Dholpur on Thursday and at Barmer in Rajasthan on Friday in support of the respective BJP candidates.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Jaipur airport at 12.30 pm on April 11. From here he will leave for Karauli and address the Vijay Shankhnad Sabha in Karauli at 1.15 pm, state BJP spokesperson Pramod Vashishth said in a release.

Modi will address the Vijay Shankhnad public meeting on April 12 at 11.40 am at the Adarsh Stadium in Barmer. A road show will be held subsequently from Somnath Square to Gupteshwar Darwaja in Dausa at 3 pm.

As part of the campaign in this Lok Sabha election, Modi has addressed party meetings in Kotputli, Churu and Pushkar.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases. In the first phase, voting will be held on April 19 in 12 seats -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

In the second phase, voting will be held on April 26 in 13 seats -- Tonk, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)