"BJP leaders and PM Modi are most scared of Bihar...": RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are most scared of Bihar. Notably, PM Modi is likely to visit Bihar on April 16 for an election campaign for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to this, Tejashwi said, "During elections, everyone comes; let him (PM Modi) come. In this kind of situation, even if the PM comes 365 days, their defeat is certain. BJP leaders and PM Modi are most scared of Bihar; they will put all their energy and have kept their investigative agencies here only. Let Union Home Minister, PM Modi come, but I request them with folded hands to speak on topics of farmers, special status to Bihar, jobs; will industries be set up in Bihar or not?" he said. "They come to elections and make big promises but everything goes to Gujarat," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address his first election rally in Bihar at Gaya district under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday in favour of BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh and NDA allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Jitan Ram Majhi. Sushil Kumar Singh is a BJP candidate from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, and former Chief Minister of Bihar and HAM candidate Jitan Ram Majhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Gaya reserve seat as an NDA candidate.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats. In the first phase, voting is to be held in 4 seats of Bihar on April 19. Those 4 Lok Sabha seats are Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

