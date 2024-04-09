Poland's Tusk says he does not expect big zloty moves
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that nothing suggests that the zloty will move significantly against other currencies.
"Of course, we are proud that the Polish currency is strong, the zloty is stable and the strongest in a long time, but of course we have no interest for it to exaggerate, because we know what an impact it has on exports," Tusk told reporters. "There is no indication that the relationship between the Polish zloty and other currencies would be subject to any sudden shifts or turbulences."
The Polish zloty rose to a multi-year high on Tuesday, boosted by a stable rates outlook and the expected arrival of a tranche of European Union funds, extending year-to-date gains to nearly 2.2%.
