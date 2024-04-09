Left Menu

Poland's Tusk says he does not expect big zloty moves

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 17:43 IST
Poland's Tusk says he does not expect big zloty moves
Donald Tusk Image Credit: Twitter (@eucopresident)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that nothing suggests that the zloty will move significantly against other currencies.

"Of course, we are proud that the Polish currency is strong, the zloty is stable and the strongest in a long time, but of course we have no interest for it to exaggerate, because we know what an impact it has on exports," Tusk told reporters. "There is no indication that the relationship between the Polish zloty and other currencies would be subject to any sudden shifts or turbulences."

The Polish zloty rose to a multi-year high on Tuesday, boosted by a stable rates outlook and the expected arrival of a tranche of European Union funds, extending year-to-date gains to nearly 2.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024