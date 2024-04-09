Left Menu

"Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again," says Assam CM Sarma

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a rally in Assam's Lakhimpur and said that the state of Assam has witnessed peace and development in the last two and a half years.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 18:16 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a rally in Assam's Lakhimpur and said that the state of Assam has witnessed peace and development in the last two and a half years. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the CM said that he inaugurated the statue of Lachit Barphukan and stayed a night at Kaziranga. He brought the Kaziranga to the global level.

"Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again," he added. Hailing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, "Several Peace Accords were signed and the Nayak of these peace accords was HM Amit Shah. Bodo Peace Accord and ULFA Peace Accord were signed."

He appealed to people, "We will have to ensure Pradan Baruah's victory with a margin of 5 lakh votes from the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat." He promised that after winning the upcoming general elections, the BJP government would provide Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the Lakhpati Didi scheme.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the previous government at the Centre on Tuesday, alleging that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru left Assam and Arunachal Pradesh 'forsaken' during the 1962 Chinese aggression. Addressing a public rally in Assam's Lakhimpur, the union minister said that China could not encroach a single inch of land under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

