MP: BSP candidate from Betul dies

Ashok Bhalavi, the candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Betul Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, died on Tuesday, officials said. Information about Bhalavi's death was forwarded to the Election Commission and further action will be taken as per its directives, said district collector Narendra Kumar Survyavanshi.

Dr Manish Lashkare, who runs a private hospital, said the BSP leader suffered a heart attack and he was dead by the time he was brought to the hospital.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held in Betul in the second phase on April 26.

