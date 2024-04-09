Left Menu

'Will support any party that support people's wellness': NTK candidate and Veerappan's daughter Vidhya Rani

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate from Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, Vidhya Rani, asserted that she will support any party that supports wellness of the people if she is elected as a member of Parliament.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:45 IST
'Will support any party that support people's wellness': NTK candidate and Veerappan's daughter Vidhya Rani
Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate from Krishnagiri seat, Vidhya Rani. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate from Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, Vidhya Rani, asserted that she will support any party that supports the wellness of the people if she is elected as a member of Parliament. Vidhya Rani, the daughter of slained forest brigand Veerappan, affirmed to be the spokesperson of the people, vowing to empower the farmers and women in the constituency.

"I have been given a chance by the party to serve the people of India because this is an MP election where I am going to Delhi to speak for the people of Krishnagiri. This place is more farmer's land with less water supply and water facility. Also, there are many people who are educated but unemployed. So I want to focus more on that," Vidhya Rani told ANI on Tuesday. "I want to attend to the needs of women and make them economically independent. I will be there as a spokesperson for the people and the public. When I am asked to support any of the parties, I will mostly follow the needs of the people. I will support any party that supports the wellness and growth of the people. If it is against the wellness of the people, I will be against it, be it any party," she added.

A total of 26 candidates have filed their papers for the Krishnagiri parliamentary constituency. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress are contesting together in the seat. Congress has announced three-time Hosur MLA K Gopinath as the alliance candidate.

Among others are the AIADMK candidate, the NDA candidate from BJP and 23 independents in the poll fray in Krishnagiri. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024