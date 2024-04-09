Left Menu

Party must have thought something good for Varun Gandhi: UP BJP chief

It must have thought something good for him. Pilibhit goes to polls on April 19 in the first of the seven-phase Parliamentary elections.

The BJP must have thought something good for Varun Gandhi, said the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary on Tuesday over the absence of the incumbent Pilibhit MP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the constituency.

The party has denied a ticket to Varun Gandhi from the constituency and fielded Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in Pilibhit on Tuesday but Varun Gandhi was not present on the dais.

Asked about Gandhi's absence on the dais, Chaudhary said, ''Having all people on the dais is not an issue. The party has given responsibility to its leaders. It must have thought something good for him.'' Pilibhit goes to polls on April 19 in the first of the seven-phase Parliamentary elections.

