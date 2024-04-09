Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:47 IST
Ugadi celebrated with fervour in Telangana
Ugadi, the Telugu new year, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, across Telangana on Tuesday.

People decorated their homes with festoons of mango leaves and consumed 'Ugadi pachadi' (chutney). They also visited temples.

'Ugadi pachadi' is made of neem flowers (bitter), raw unripe green mango (tangy), jaggery (sweet), tamarind pulp (sour) and salt (salty), pepper or chilli powder (spicy) which are symbolic of the complexities of life.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan attended Ugadi celebrations at an event here.

The Governor also participated in Ugadi celebrations hosted at the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor, who greeted all Telugu people on the occasion, urged everyone to strive for a better year ahead through dedication, commitment and hard work, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and senior government officials attended the event.

Ugadi celebrations were also held at the offices of ruling Congress, BJP and BRS here.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders attended the event at the state Congress headquarters here.

The pandit who conducted 'Panchanga Sravanam (recitation of almanac) on the occasion of Ugadi celebrations said the new year would be very fruitful for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and others participated in Ugadi celebrations at the BJP office.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao attended the event at party headquarters.

The pandit who performed 'panchanga sravanam' at BRS office stated the Lok Sabha polls would be ''tough for the ruling party'', according to a BRS release.

The release also quoted him as saying that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to achieve good success in his endeavours.

The Governor, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

