'Surrender' on Katchatheevu shows complicity of Cong and DMK: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again targeted the Congress and DMK over the Katchatheevu issue, saying its surrender shows the complicity of the two parties in harming the countrys strategic interests.He also took a swipe at the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, alleging that it was busy furthering corruption.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 22:20 IST
He also took a swipe at the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, alleging that it was 'busy' furthering corruption. ''For years, DMK took votes from the people of Chennai but did nothing much for the city. DMK is busy furthering corruption and family rule. Their MPs are not accessible to the people, particularly whenever the times are challenging,'' he said in a post on 'X,' after completing a 2-km roadshow here, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

''The recent public information on the Katchatheevu surrender point to how Congress and DMK were complicit in harming our strategic interests and the well-being of our fishermen and fisherwomen. No wonder this time, Chennai is all set to reject DMK and Congress,'' he said.

Modi had recently targeted Congress over the ceding of the islet in 1974 by the then party-led government. He had cited a media report to assert that new facts revealed that the Congress ''callously'' gave away Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

He had trained his guns against the DMK as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

