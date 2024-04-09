India's Jagjit Pavadia re-elected to International Narcotics Control Board

In a significant victory, Jagjit Pavadia of India was re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), getting the highest number of votes in a highly competitive election conducted by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

"Today, India's nominee Ms Jagjit Pavadia has been re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board at elections held in New York, for the term 2025-2030," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X Tuesday.

He noted that India secured the highest number of votes amongst all elected member states to the Board.

"Good work," he said, lauding the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and the team at the Ministry of External Affairs.

India secured 41 votes out of the 53 voting members of the ECOSOC, the highest amongst all winning member states. With 41 votes, Pavadia secured a convincing win in the tough election with the candidate coming in second garnering 30 votes.

The election was highly competitive given that there were 24 candidates for five seats.

Pavadia has been a member of the International Narcotics Control Board since 2015. She was re-elected by the Council for a five-year term of 2020-2025 in May 2019. She served as President of the Board for 2021-2022.

Born in 1954, Pavadia has held several senior positions in the Indian Revenue Service for 35 years in the Government of India, including Narcotics Commissioner of India, Central Bureau of Narcotics (2006-2012); Commissioner, Legal Affairs (2001-2005); Chief Vigilance Officer, Power Finance Corporation (1996-2001).

Established in 1968, the International Narcotics Control Board is the independent and quasi-judicial monitoring body for the implementation of the United Nations international drug control conventions. It consists of 13 members who are elected by the Economic and Social Council and who serve in their personal capacity, not as government representatives.

Three members with medical, pharmacological or pharmaceutical experience are elected from a list of persons nominated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and 10 members are elected from a list of persons nominated by Governments.

