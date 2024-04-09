'It is this Dravidian Model govt that cheated TN with continuous promises': Tamil Maanila Congress (M)'s GK Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) chief GK Vasan hit out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led government in Tamil Nadu accusing them of cheating the people with 'continuous promises'. "Today, the central government is reflecting the thoughts of all the people. India has become a prosperous country, the economy is gradually improving even after the impact of COVID-19. You should not forget that the victory of this parliamentary election means the victory in the Assembly elections in the future. Law and order in Tamil Nadu has gone bad. I want to blame this Dravidian Model government. It is this Dravidian model government that cheated the people of Tamil Nadu with continuous promises to the voters," GK Vasan said while addressing a public rally in Thoothukudi.

The Tamil Maanila Congress (M) chief was campaigning for the candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Thoothukudi, SDR Vijaya Seelan in the Anna Nagar area. "You should not forget the Dravidian government which burdened your family. Let us not forget that with milk price hikes, electricity tariff hikes, water tax hikes, and bond registration hikes, this government is burdening you again and again. They did not take proper precautions when the rains and floods came in Thoothukudi. It is this Dravidian Madal government. You should not forget that in Tuticorin district two ministers and a member of Parliament were sleeping without taking action on the flood problem," he said.

"You must put an end to this government and you must not forget that you must give a proper answer in the parliamentary elections," he added. The ruling, DMK has fielded party stalwart and incumbent Thoothukudi MP K Kanimozhi again from the seat. While, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded R Sivasamy Velumani.

In the 2019 polls, Kanimozhi defeated BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan by a staggering margin of 3.47 lakh votes. Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state. The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19 and the counting of votes for all phases will be held on June 4. (ANI)

