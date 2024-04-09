Left Menu

Athawale firmly states: Constitution will remain unchanged, vows to resign if altered

Union Social Justice minister Ramdas Athawale denied Congress' claim that Modi government aims to alter the Constitution. He vowed to resign and withdraw support if such changes are made. Athawale, a Dalit leader, praised Modi's leadership and dismissed opposition allegations as baseless. He was in Gondia to campaign for BJP candidate.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Social Justice minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday dismissed the Congress' allegation that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government was planning to change the Constitution.

He would resign if there is any attempt to change the Constitution, said Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and BJP ally.

The minister, who heads the Republican Party of India, was here to campaign for Sunil Mendhe, candidate of the ruling alliance from Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat.

''With no issues against the present Modi-led NDA government, Congress along with other opposition parties is trying to mislead people alleging that if this government wins 400 plus seats, it would change the Constitution. Their accusation is completely baseless.... if government makes any such attempt, I will resign from the cabinet and withdraw support to the BJP,'' he said.

Modi is a ''man with vision'', and working for the progress of the country, Athawale added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

