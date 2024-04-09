Athawale firmly states: Constitution will remain unchanged, vows to resign if altered
Union Social Justice minister Ramdas Athawale denied Congress' claim that Modi government aims to alter the Constitution. He vowed to resign and withdraw support if such changes are made. Athawale, a Dalit leader, praised Modi's leadership and dismissed opposition allegations as baseless. He was in Gondia to campaign for BJP candidate.
- Country:
- India
Union Social Justice minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday dismissed the Congress' allegation that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government was planning to change the Constitution.
He would resign if there is any attempt to change the Constitution, said Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and BJP ally.
The minister, who heads the Republican Party of India, was here to campaign for Sunil Mendhe, candidate of the ruling alliance from Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat.
''With no issues against the present Modi-led NDA government, Congress along with other opposition parties is trying to mislead people alleging that if this government wins 400 plus seats, it would change the Constitution. Their accusation is completely baseless.... if government makes any such attempt, I will resign from the cabinet and withdraw support to the BJP,'' he said.
Modi is a ''man with vision'', and working for the progress of the country, Athawale added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani slams Congress' Jairam Ramesh for "baseless accusations" about Centre's women's welfare efforts
Atul Bora slams Congress, praises PM Modi for work done in Assam, other north-eastern states
"Surprised...": BJP's Manoj Tiwari attacks Congress' Supriya Shrinate over post on Kangana
Every woman deserves dignity: Kangana Ranaut on row over Congress leaders derogatory comments
MP: Congress leader Nakul Nath files nomination form Chhindwara parliamentary seat