US asked Ecuador to work with Mexico to find resolution after diplomatic dispute, White House says

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 00:05 IST
The United States has asked Ecuador to work with Mexico to find a resolution to a diplomatic dispute, the White House said on Tuesday, after Ecuadorean police and soldiers forced their way into Mexico's embassy last week to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas.

"We condemn this violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including the use of force against embassy officials," said U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

