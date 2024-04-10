US considers easing warnings for Americans traveling to China
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2024 05:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 05:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. is considering easing advisories against its citizens traveling to China, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday, acknowledging concerns that the warnings may have curtailed exchanges between Americans and Chinese people.
Campbell made the comment at an event hosted by the non-profit National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.
He added that the large number of Chinese economic migrants coming to the U.S. was of increasing concern to U.S. officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand joins US, UK in claims of China-backed cyberespionage
New Zealand accuses China of hacking parliament, condemns activity
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV
New Zealand accuses China of hacking parliament, condemns activity
China to speed up 'new productive forces', boost stability in global economy, vice president says