US considers easing warnings for Americans traveling to China

The U.S. is considering easing advisories against its citizens traveling to China, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday, acknowledging concerns that the warnings may have curtailed exchanges between Americans and Chinese people.

Campbell made the comment at an event hosted by the non-profit National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

He added that the large number of Chinese economic migrants coming to the U.S. was of increasing concern to U.S. officials.

