Philippines president says trilateral summit with U.S., Japan to include South China Sea cooperation
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 10-04-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 09:02 IST
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday the upcoming trilateral summit with his American and Japanese counterparts will include an agreement to maintain security and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.
Details of the cooperation will be discussed further when the three leaders meet in Washington, Marcos told reporters.
