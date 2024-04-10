Lok Sabha polls: NCP (SCP) releases 3rd list of candidates

Left Menu

The Central Parliamentary Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Chandra Pawar party on Wednesday announced the third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list mentions the names of candidates for two Lok Sabha constituencies.

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Parliamentary Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Chandra Pawar party on Wednesday announced the third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list mentions the names of candidates for two Lok Sabha constituencies. Rishikant Shinde and Shriram Patil from Satara and Raver Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

Earlier, after weeks of hectic negotiations, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents on Tuesday announced their seat-sharing arrangement for Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats. Under the arrangement, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will contest 21 seats, Congress will fight on 17 seats and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will put up candidates in 10 seats.

The seat-sharing arrangement was jointly announced by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. The MVA and the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, NCP led by Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are in a tough contest for the 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra. The BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together and won 23 and 18 seats respectively.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in the state in five phases from April 19 to May 20. (ANI)

